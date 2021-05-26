Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: Learn to protect against criminal attacks on games in this free webinar

April 26, 2021 | By Akamai Technologies

Sponsored: Learn to protect against criminal attacks on games in this free webinar

April 26, 2021 | By Akamai Technologies
April 26, 2021 | By Akamai Technologies
Presented by Akamai Technologies

How much do you really know about how the criminal economy works when it comes to the video game industry? Do you really understand their motivations, their methods, and how they interact with one another? Join experts from Akamai Technologies on May 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET as they discuss the who, what, how and why of criminal attacks on the games industry.

Key topics Akamai's experts will address include:

  • How criminal operations are similar to enterprise operations
  • Primary motivators, and how criminals actually profit through their tactics
  • What your business can do to protect itself

Register Now

Overview

   Title: Criminal Economics and the Gaming Industry

   Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

   Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

   Duration: 1 hour

Speakers

Steve Ragan
   Steve Ragan
   Security Research and Editor
   Akamai Technologies


Steve Ragan is a security researcher and editor for Akamai Technologies, where he is responsible for the State of the Internet / Security report, and several other research-related products. Prior to joining Akamai, he spent fourteen years as an award-winning journalist covering the security space. He’s a father of two, grandfather of two, and a rounded geek with a strong technical background.

Jonathan Singer
   Jonathan Singer
   Senior Manager - Global Games Industry
   Akamai Technologies


Jonathan Singer is a lifelong gamer, and acts as Akamai's Sr. Strategist for the Video Games Industry. Prior to his time at Akamai, Jonathan acted as Marketing Director for the WiMAX Forum, the standards body responsible for promoting the global WiMAX industry. Before the Forum he held analyst roles at Yankee Group Research covering telecommunications and information security. When not working or playing video games, Jonathan spends time both playing and listening to D&D, doing yoga, and chasing his young son around the house until one or both collapse of exhaustion.

Moderator: Alissa McAloon
   Moderator: Alissa McAloon
   News Editor and Associate Publisher
   Gamasutra

