Sponsored: How adding an in-game store gives games a competitive advantage

December 21, 2020 | By Xsolla
Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Whitepaper

Presented by Xsolla

With continuous tech updates and an increase in players' quality expectations, video game development is both more accessible and more challenging than ever before.

To help give your team an edge in this competitive landscape, Xsolla has gathered valuable trends and insights about the benefits of integrating an in-game economy into your project.

Read our short ebook and learn how an in-game store can be a cornerstone of a successful game development strategy:

  • Find out what an "in-game store" truly means
  • Discover how an in-game economy provides added value to players and generates additional revenue for the studio
  • Learn how both free-to-play and premium games can benefit from an in-game store
  • Determine the right time in your development process to add an in-game store

Get the ebook!

