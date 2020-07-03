Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Designing Gambit Mode for Destiny 2: Forsaken

June 18, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, Bungie's Peter Sarrett dives into how Destiny 2's Gambit mode combines PvE with a smidge of PvP, and explains why it's the story of development gone delightfully right.

Sarrett talked about how and why each component of the mode came to be, how the team iterated on that component, and why they made the decisions they made.

It's the story of a passionate, empowered team that set out to create one thing, but stumbled into success by throwing out one of their initial design pillars -- and if you missed seeing it at GDC this year, you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac

