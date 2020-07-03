Video: Designing Gambit Mode for Destiny 2: Forsaken

In this 2019 GDC session, Bungie's Peter Sarrett dives into how Destiny 2's Gambit mode combines PvE with a smidge of PvP, and explains why it's the story of development gone delightfully right.

Sarrett talked about how and why each component of the mode came to be, how the team iterated on that component, and why they made the decisions they made.

It's the story of a passionate, empowered team that set out to create one thing, but stumbled into success by throwing out one of their initial design pillars -- and if you missed seeing it at GDC this year, you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

