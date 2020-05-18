Video: A classic game postmortem of Westwood Studios' Command & Conquer

Four of the minds behind Westwood Studios' 1995 release Command & Conquer sat down at GDC 2019 to share an hour-long deep dive into the creation of the influential real-time strategy game.

In that talk, Westwood Studios co-founder Louis Castle, along with the game's lead designer Erik Yeo, composer Frank Klepacki, and VP of product development Steve Wetherill walk through the early days of the studio and how the landmark strategy game came together.

It’s a conversation that runs through the conception, development, and design of Command & Conquer, all while offering insights and anecdotes that may be helpful to fellow game developers.

About the GDC Vault

