September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
Games Of 2020 - The Winners

In the recent "Games of 2020" competition, Gamasutra, plus sister websites GameCareerGuide and GameSetWatch challenged readers to envision what kind of video games would be played in the year 2020.

As part of the challenge, the 20 best entries -- whether complex, clever, impish, genuine, or anywhere in between -- were awarded with All-Access GDC Passes, collectively worth over $40,000.

Entrants were tasked with naming a game that will be popular or cutting-edge tech in 2020. Contestants then needed to describe how the game is controlled, as well as its chief design concepts and innovations.

Entries were judged based on their strengths in concept, realism, and evolution of current gaming trends. It's expected that many of today's most popular genres will still thrive in the year 2020, after all, but the ways in which they are played could be quite different.

For the purpose of the competition, we presumed that the most cutting-edge games of 2020 may feature many of the same mechanics of today's games, but would include different control methods and varying degrees of lifestyle integration.

The 'Games of 2020' prizes are awarded thanks to Green Label Gaming. The Mountain Dew-backed gaming label is heavily supporting innovative gaming at GDC this year, and is committed to empowering emerging talent in the industry.

(In addition to the GDC All-Access passes, Green Label Gaming is adding $10,000 to the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival, to make the IGF's top prize $30,000 this year.)

What follows are the 20 winning entries, from an amazing set of over 150 entries, as judged by Gamasutra's editors. All details and descriptions are provided by the original authors. We encourage non-winning entrants to post their entry in Gamasutra's new blogs section.

