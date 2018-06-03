Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018
Gamasutra - E3 2018 Live Event Coverage - Gamasutra
Valve unveils new, Discord-like chat features for Steam  
by Alissa McAloon [06.12.18]
Valve has revealed an all new look and feel for its community-focused features that bring its game platform a bit more inline with game-centric communication tools like Discord.
Console/PC, Social/Online, E3
Fortnite uses the Switch hardware for voice chat, not the Switch mobile app  
by Alissa McAloon [06.12.18]
The Nintendo Treehouse team offered a look at the Fortnite Switch following the games announcement and revealed that, unlike Splatoon 2, Fortnite will use the Switchs own hardware for voice chat.
Console/PC, Social/Online, E3
Super Mario Party introduces a mode that links two Switch displays together  
by Alissa McAloon [06.12.18]
Nintendo announced Super Mario Party for the Switch earlier today and quietly showcased a small new feature for the console at the same time.
Console/PC, Video, E3
Fortnite Battle Royale comes to Switch, though with limited cross-platform play  
by Alissa McAloon [06.12.18]
Fortnite has been announced and simultaneously launched on the Nintendo Switch and, like most versions of the game, will feature cross-platform play with everything but the PlayStation 4.
Console/PC, Social/Online, E3
Killing Floor developer Tripwire launches new publishing division  
by Chris Kerr [06.12.18]
The studio claims its publishing model will be "truly collaborative," and will encompass multiple genres across a variety of platforms. 
Production, Business/Marketing, E3
Valve partners with Perfect World to bring Steam to China 2
by Emma Kidwell [06.11.18]
Steam China is in development thanks to a partnership between Perfect World and Valve.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
Ubisoft works with HitRECord to crowdsource assets for Beyond Good & Evil 2  
by Emma Kidwell [06.11.18]
Ubisoft is collaborating with the creative platform HitRECord to let developers contribute assets for Beyond: Good and Evil 2.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
'This is not okay': EA minces no words on backlash against women in Battlefield 1
by Kris Graft [06.11.18]
"These are people who are uneducatedthey don't understand that this is a plausible scenario," EA's Patrick Soderlund tells Gamasutra. "And today gaming is gender-diverse, like it hasn't been before."
Console/PC, Serious, E3
EA adds new releases to Origin Access via $100 Premier membership tier  
by Alissa McAloon [06.11.18]
EA is expanding its existing Origin Access program with a new $100-per-year membership tier that grants subscribers full access to new releases in addition to the companys Access catalog.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
We Are initiative hopes to connect and inspire women in games  
by Chris Kerr [06.11.18]
The Entertainment Software Association has established the 'We Are' initiative to connect women with diverse backgrounds in the video game industry. 
Business/Marketing, E3
Xbox using machine learning to load Game Pass titles 'twice as fast' 1
by Chris Kerr [06.11.18]
The new feature uses machine learning to understand how people play, allowing it to identify which files are essential when starting a new game.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
Ninja Theory joined Microsoft to 'fly without the threat of falling down' 2
by Chris Kerr [06.11.18]
The Hellblade developer believes the move will allow it to "aim higher than we've ever dared, to really fly, without the threat of falling down."
Production, Business/Marketing, Video, E3
Bethesda working on new sci-fi property, Starfield 4
by Kris Graft [06.11.18]
At E3 in Los Angeles Sunday evening, Bethesda unveiled the upcoming game Starfield, its first new property in 25 years.
Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, Video, E3
RPG design and writing veteran Chris Avellone working on Dying Light 2 1
by Kris Graft [06.10.18]
Chris Avellone, veteran RPG writer and designer known for his work on Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Prey (2017) and many other games, is now working on Techlands Dying Light 2 as narrative designer.
Console/PC, Design, Video, E3
Microsoft adds five game studios to first-party stable 2
by Kris Graft [06.10.18]
At Microsoft's E3 press conference in Los Angeles today, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced the addition of five first-party studios, including the makers of State of Decay, We Happy Few, and Hellblade.
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3
With Tencent's help, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot opens new game studio 2
by Alex Wawro [06.07.18]
Veteran indie Tim Keenan (Duskers) has been tapped to be Bad Robot Games' new creative director, with longtime Bad Robot Interactive chief Dave Baronoff now serving as Bad Robot Games division chief. 
Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, E3
Facebook launches new program for gaming streamers just starting out  
by Emma Kidwell [06.07.18]
Facebook announced the launch of its Level Up program today, designed to help new and aspiring streamers foster a community using its platform.
Social/Online, Business/Marketing, E3
Noclip doc charts a path from Bethesda's Terminator game to Fallout & beyond  
by Bryant Francis [06.05.18]
Sit back, grab a Nuka-Cola, and watch Bethesda's veteran game-makers discuss their experiences making some of the company's most successful role-playing games.
Console/PC, Design, Video, E3