June 12, 2018
Valve unveils new, Discord-like chat features for Steam
by Alissa McAloon
[06.12.18]
Valve has revealed an all new look and feel for its community-focused features that bring its game platform a bit more inline with game-centric communication tools like Discord.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
E3
Fortnite
uses the Switch hardware for voice chat, not the Switch mobile app
by Alissa McAloon
[06.12.18]
The Nintendo Treehouse team offered a look at the Fortnite Switch following the games announcement and revealed that, unlike
Splatoon 2
,
Fortnite
will use the Switchs own hardware for voice chat.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
E3
Super Mario Party
introduces a mode that links two Switch displays together
by Alissa McAloon
[06.12.18]
Nintendo announced
Super Mario Party
for the Switch earlier today and quietly showcased a small new feature for the console at the same time.
Console/PC
,
Video
,
E3
Fortnite Battle Royale
comes to Switch, though with limited cross-platform play
by Alissa McAloon
[06.12.18]
Fortnite
has been announced and simultaneously launched on the Nintendo Switch and, like most versions of the game, will feature cross-platform play with everything but the PlayStation 4.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
E3
Killing Floor
developer Tripwire launches new publishing division
by Chris Kerr
[06.12.18]
The studio claims its publishing model will be "truly collaborative," and will encompass multiple genres across a variety of platforms.
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Valve partners with Perfect World to bring Steam to China
2
by Emma Kidwell
[06.11.18]
Steam China is in development thanks to a partnership between Perfect World and Valve.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Ubisoft works with HitRECord to crowdsource assets for
Beyond Good & Evil 2
by Emma Kidwell
[06.11.18]
Ubisoft is collaborating with the creative platform HitRECord to let developers contribute assets for
Beyond: Good and Evil 2
.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
'This is not okay': EA minces no words on backlash against women in
Battlefield
1
by Kris Graft
[06.11.18]
"These are people who are uneducatedthey don't understand that this is a plausible scenario," EA's Patrick Soderlund tells Gamasutra. "And today gaming is gender-diverse, like it hasn't been before."
Console/PC
,
Serious
,
E3
EA adds new releases to Origin Access via $100 Premier membership tier
by Alissa McAloon
[06.11.18]
EA is expanding its existing Origin Access program with a new $100-per-year membership tier that grants subscribers full access to new releases in addition to the companys Access catalog.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
We Are initiative hopes to connect and inspire women in games
by Chris Kerr
[06.11.18]
The Entertainment Software Association has established the 'We Are' initiative to connect women with diverse backgrounds in the video game industry.
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Xbox using machine learning to load Game Pass titles 'twice as fast'
1
by Chris Kerr
[06.11.18]
The new feature uses machine learning to understand how people play, allowing it to identify which files are essential when starting a new game.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Ninja Theory joined Microsoft to 'fly without the threat of falling down'
2
by Chris Kerr
[06.11.18]
The
Hellblade
developer believes the move will allow it to "aim higher than we've ever dared, to really fly, without the threat of falling down."
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
Video
,
E3
Bethesda working on new sci-fi property,
Starfield
4
by Kris Graft
[06.11.18]
At E3 in Los Angeles Sunday evening, Bethesda unveiled the upcoming game
Starfield
, its first new property in 25 years.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Business/Marketing
,
Video
,
E3
RPG design and writing veteran Chris Avellone working on
Dying Light 2
1
by Kris Graft
[06.10.18]
Chris Avellone, veteran RPG writer and designer known for his work on
Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Prey
(2017) and many other games, is now working on Techlands
Dying Light 2
as narrative designer.
Console/PC
,
Design
,
Video
,
E3
Microsoft adds five game studios to first-party stable
2
by Kris Graft
[06.10.18]
At Microsoft's E3 press conference in Los Angeles today, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced the addition of five first-party studios, including the makers of
State of Decay
,
We Happy Few,
and
Hellblade.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
With Tencent's help, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot opens new game studio
2
by Alex Wawro
[06.07.18]
Veteran indie Tim Keenan (
Duskers
) has been tapped to be Bad Robot Games' new creative director, with longtime Bad Robot Interactive chief Dave Baronoff now serving as Bad Robot Games division chief.
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Facebook launches new program for gaming streamers just starting out
by Emma Kidwell
[06.07.18]
Facebook announced the launch of its Level Up program today, designed to help new and aspiring streamers foster a community using its platform.
Social/Online
,
Business/Marketing
,
E3
Noclip doc charts a path from Bethesda's Terminator game to
Fallout
& beyond
by Bryant Francis
[06.05.18]
Sit back, grab a Nuka-Cola, and watch Bethesda's veteran game-makers discuss their experiences making some of the company's most successful role-playing games.
Console/PC
,
Design
,
Video
,
E3
