User Research: How social interaction influences players in MMORPGs

When doing game user research, how to analyze the churn of players and how to retain them for a long time is one of our very important concerns. Whether we analyze the problem from the perspective of market demand, product flow, or product content, what we want to understand is how to better improve user experience and how to better make users "stay "in. Games have strong interaction with all the users. How to retain players is a problem we want to explore more?

We may often hear people asking "why Fantasy Westward Journey has continued to attract a large number of players for so many years?", "why the Ghost is enduring?". Stickiness, best memories, fun, story are answers we often hear. In daily work, user researchers often gets connected with many games in their demos, beta testing, or upon their release, and we usually analyze the loss and retention of players from various dimensions, including core gameplay, plot content, combat experience, social system, and tutorial guidance.

In addition to these immediate analyses at the executive level, there are also many studies and discussions in terms of academic, and some systematic theories have been built to analyze player retention and to think about the reasons behind player churn and retention. This time, we will take a systematic look at MMORPRG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) to see how the elements in the game affect player retention.

Many studies have argued that game products are inherently constraining, i.e., there are many natural constraints that would make players stop playing the game. However, that the constraints can be weakened if players use strategies in the game, or if the design of the game product facilitates players to utilize these strategies. They call the former "game constraints" and the latter "negotiative strategies".

1. Game constraints affect player retain

We take game constraints as barriers that MMORPG players perceive/experience in the game that prevent them from having fun or continuing to participate in the game. Game constraints can be divided into 3 types:

(1) interpersonal constraints. For example, players lack of social interaction with other players in the game, lacks of company of others during the game, etc.

(2) Constraints for personal reasons. It usually refers to players' assessment of the game's fun and playability, i.e., they think the game is not fun enough, interesting enough, or challenging enough, etc.

(3) Structural constraints. This refers to external factors other than personal reasons, and usually refers to the high cost of time and money required to play the game. If these three constraints are present in the game, players can easily quit this game.

2. Negotiative strategies weaken the influences of game constraints If players adopt some negotiation strategies proactively or when guided by certain game design, they can resist or compensate for the impact of game constraints and get their retention intentions improved. Strategies are cognitive and behavioral, and the former refers to making players believe that even with these constraints existence this game is still worth playing, whilst the latter refers to adjusting players' behavior to make them adapt to these constraints, such as strengthening time management, building in-game socialization, etc. Specifically, these strategies can be divided into four types: (1) interpersonal strategies: building social networks inside and outside the game, meeting friends who play the game together, etc.; (2) time strategies: adjusting the time players need to invest in the game or strengthening players' time management to make players have more time to play the game; (3) economic strategies: saving money, using some methods to help players reduce their expenses in-game; (4) cognitive strategies: improving Players' recognition of the importance of the game, that the game is worth playing. 3. Influences of social interaction