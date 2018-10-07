Multiple ways of doing sprite sheet animation in Unity3D

Are you looking for animation in your 2D games?
Do you want your Character have some real feel and look more living ?
Then here it is, I’ve brought you some easy and quick ways to make your game look attractive and give a real life feel to the character of your game.
In this post we will learn how to give animation to your game character with 2 easy ways.
Let’s start with the first option.
1. By Animation And Animator Controller
See what Triggers are to be set in the following transitions:
|Transition
|Trigger
|Idle -> Walking transition
|Walk
|Walking -> Idle transition
|Idle
|Kick -> Walking transition
|Walk
|Walking -> Kick transition
|Kick
|Idle -> Kick transition
|Kick
|Kick -> Idle transition
|Idle
Let’s see the code is to be written in the Script
ScriptToAnimate.cs
using UnityEngine;
using System.Collections;
public class ScriptToAnimate : MonoBehaviour
{
public Animator animator;
void Update()
{
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.I))
{
animator.SetTrigger("Idle");
}
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.K))
{
animator.SetTrigger("Kick");
}
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.W))
{
animator.SetTrigger("Walk");
}
}
}
Let’s see what's there in the scripts.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Animator animator;
|variable
|To store the reference of the Animator Controller of the object
|Update()
|Unity Callback
|To write conditions according which the animation is To be triggered
Go to Unity now and play the scene you will see the idle animation playing default.
Now press the keys I, K and W respectively and check.
Did you see your character..?
Yeyy ! your character got life. Your character is breathing, kicking and walking.
I'm sure you are on the right track. Now, let’s move to another method.
By Scripting
using UnityEngine;
using System.Collections;
public class AnimationWithScripting : MonoBehaviour
{
public SpriteRenderer spriteRenderer;
public Sprite[] walk;
public Sprite[] idle;
public Sprite[] kick;
void Start()
{
StartCoroutine(Idle());
}
void Update()
{
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.I))
{
StopAllCoroutines();
StartCoroutine(Idle());
}
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.K))
{
StopAllCoroutines();
StartCoroutine(Kick());
}
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.W))
{
StopAllCoroutines();
StartCoroutine(Walk());
}
}
IEnumerator Idle()
{
int i;
i = 0;
while (i < idle.Length)
{
spriteRenderer.sprite = idle[i];
i++;
yield return new WaitForSeconds(0.07f);
yield return 0;
}
StartCoroutine(Idle());
}
IEnumerator Walk()
{
int i;
i = 0;
while (i < walk.Length)
{
spriteRenderer.sprite = walk[i];
i++;
yield return new WaitForSeconds(0.07f);
yield return 0;
}
StartCoroutine(Walk());
}
IEnumerator Kick()
{
int i;
i = 0;
while (i < kick.Length)
{
spriteRenderer.sprite = kick[i];
i++;
yield return new WaitForSeconds(0.07f);
yield return 0;
}
StartCoroutine(Kick());
}
}
Let’s see what's there in the script.
But wait...
In this script, the coroutine is used for Sprite Sheet animation. If you don’t know how to use coroutine.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Start()
|Unity Callback
|To start the idle coroutine.
|SpriteRenderer spriteRenderer;
|variable
|To store the reference of the spriterenderer of the object.
|Sprite[] walk;
|list
|To Store walking Sprites
|Sprite[] idle;
|list
|To store idle Sprites
|Sprite[] kick;
|variable
|To store Kicking Sprites
|Update()
|Unity Callback
|To write conditions according which the animation is played
|IEnumerator Idle()
|coroutine
|To Run the Idle Animation
|IEnumerator Kick()
|coroutine
|To Run the Kicking Animation
|IEnumerator Walk()
|coroutine
|To Run the Walking Animation
Now, go to Unity and play the scene you will see the Idle animation playing default.
Now press the keys I,K and W respectively and check.
Yeahhhhh ! Again you see character, its breathing kicking and walking.
But wait which one is more optimised?
Yes, maybe you would be having the same question.
Both the methods run the same way when checked in the profiler.
So, it's up to you whichever you feel easy and quick and in accordance to the requirement of your game.
