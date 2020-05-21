Narrative vs Gameplay: a Toolbox for Harmonious Coexistence

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Overview

The interactive narrative is still uncharted territory. Designers haven’t quite figured out where to stand between player agency and guided storytelling, branching stories and linear ones, and other huge matters about stories in games.

This exploration is far from over, but it’s moving fast. Every day new narrative-based games come out, and many of them are actually trying new ways to convey narrative.

Anyway, I’m not here to go further in this exploration. As game designers, we must not only conceive the story, but find a way to deliver it. Interactivity means this too. The audience of our story won’t just sit and listen to it. Our audience will look for the story, or run into it while experiencing pure gameplay. On the opposite, sometimes our audience will do everything he can to avoid it. Our job is to let them be immersed in our narrative, without necessarily force them to stop playing while doing so. However, sometimes we forget about the existence of many ways and spaces for our stories to be experienced. I’ve come up with the following list as a reminder of these ways. It’s a memento of gameplay moments, items, styles, and every possible part of the game that can be actually used as an instrument for narrative delivery.

Before we start, take into account the following golden rules:

Don’t stick to only one. Almost every game uses multiple ways to deliver narrative. If you do so, you will prevent monotony. Furthermore, every player is different. Some will avoid some kind of ways, but will eventually occur in others, more fitting their personal gameplay style. You need to diversify Those methods are NOT mutually exclusive. In fact, many of your narrative moments will fall into multiple categories Interactivity vs Narrative. Playing and understanding the story at the same time can be hard. If a player is busy in a complex gameplay moment, he could have some problem following someone speaking to him. This doesn’t mean narrative and gameplay moments should be separate: on the opposite, the more we merge those features, the more harmony in the experience will be achieved. But keep always in consideration the player and his multitasking limit

Show > Tell

The use of words is reduced. The player understands the story not while reading something, but with visual tools: pictures, photos, NPCs, and creatures' behaviors towards him and between one each other, object degradation, level design, pace, and much more. More than a single tool, it is a quality that can be applied to other methods. Do it as much as possible, always.

PROS

The most elegant way of delivering narrative

Highly effective, understandable at every level of interest by the player, from the overall tone of the game to small details of the story

Immediate and immersive

CONS

The hardest to build. It requires combined work by different roles of the team. It requires a strong art direction

Detailed info is harder to deliver, only proactive players will understand deep narrative

EXAMPLES

Half-Life 2

Journey

Inside

Interrupting gameplay / Cutscenes

The gameplay is paused, forcing the player to deal ONLY with the narrative, having sometimes the opportunity to skip it according to the importance of the passage. Cutscenes are the classic and most expensive way to do it. Use it when you need the player to experience some beat of the story.

PROS

The player receives the content completely, with no distraction, preventing missing important passages

Overall high control on the passage

High quality perceived

If well done, it can be highly rewarding, preventing the player to suffer for the agency deprivation

CONS

No interactivity. Players could drop the controller, something you never want to happen

The narrative must be engaging.

Can be highly expensive

Requires competence in cinematography

EXAMPLES

Metal Gear Saga

Final Fantasy Saga

Remote Communication

NPCs talk to the character directly through some communication device or ability.

PROS

Every moment is ok to deliver content

It can potentially deliver a lot of information

CONS

It needs a coherent explanation for consistent communication

It requires a high amount of dubbing

Depending on the gameplay moment, the player could ignore it

EXAMPLES

Borderlands Saga

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Prey

Proximity Communication

NPCs or other PCs talk to the character vis-à-vis. Sometimes they wait to be spoken with, sometimes they reach the player themselves.

PROS

The world looks alive

Different NPCs can express different opinions and points of view

Players go looking for NPCs for many gameplay reasons, like equipment and quests

CONS

Potentially high use of models, dubbing, writing

The more NPCs there are, the more players is likely to skip dialogues and go back to the main gameplay

EXAMPLES

Fallout Saga

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Final Fantasy Saga

Undertale

Companion

An NPC follows the main character, communicating with him regularly. Alternatively, the player guides a group of characters, which interact with each other.

PROS

Every moment is ok to deliver content

Great bonding with the NPC

CONS

A lot of AI programming

Strong game design choice. NPC must be designed to be useful to the player, and never an obstacle, for example

EXAMPLES

The Last of Us

Baldur’s Gate saga

Oxenfree

Transitions/Traversal

Often used to hide level loadings, to calm the pace of the game, to give cheap game time, or to simply make the player move from an area to another with map and space coherence. These moments, usually, have a low level of interactivity.

PROS

It fills an empty but necessary moment, with few, mostly mechanical gameplay and distractions for the player

Especially useful in combination with backtracking

CONS

When the destination is reached, the dialogue suddenly interrupts, unless the player chooses to wait for it to end. A rough choice, he would do nothing but listen to the narrative

EXAMPLES

God of War (2018)

Red Dead Redemption

Items

Places to visit and objects to gather are scattered over the world. Once reached, the item delivers a piece of the story/theme/setting. Very common, almost every game delivers narrative this way.

PROS

Players are encouraged to explore areas far from his main path, looking for items

Often related to the achiever player type, players often look for items to achieve an objective

CONS

Weak, few players linger in reading books and item descriptions This effect can be prevented with audio registration or comment by the character, but that requires more dubbing



EXAMPLES

The Witcher Saga

Dishonored Saga

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Loading Screen

The narrative is delivered during game loading, usually with text and images.

PROS

It fills an empty but necessary moment, with no gameplay and distraction for the player

CONS

Limited time to deliver it, hardly can give deep pieces of information

Dependent on the quality and quantity of loading screens. Forcing a loading screen just to deliver a narrative is not recommended

EXAMPLES

Dark Souls

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Specific Player Ability

The player uses some specific mechanic to get in-game info.

PROS

The player is not forced to get any narrative, usually obtaining it alongside gameplay knowledge

The player perceives agency upon discovering the narrative

CONS

No control. The skill must be cheap and useful to increase the chances the player uses it, unlocking gameplay features and upgrades

EXAMPLES

Final Fantasy Saga (Scan Magic)

Prey

Patrolling and Public Newsreaders

NPCs deliver news about the world. They don’t address directly the main character.

PROS

The world looks alive and ever-changing while keeping coherence and familiarity

The same assets can be easily recycled through the game.

CONS

Must change as the story progress

Only doable in certain specific settings

EXAMPLES

Fallout Saga

Dishonored

Monologue / Soliloquy

A character (could be the main one or another one) speaks to the player or to some generic “reader” of the story.

PROS

Every moment is ok to deliver content

No need for feedback or response from the game or character

Meta-narration is a cheap way to speak about things usually hard to explain, such as feelings and thoughts

CONS

It requires a lot of dubbing

Higher writing skills needed

EXAMPLES

Alan Wake

The Stanley’s Parable

Environment

The level enrichment always tells a story. This tool is strongly linked to level design prophecies. There are several ways to apply this method, from a vague atmosphere to specific writings on walls.

PROS

Every space is an opportunity to tell a story

Low programming required

CONS

Often ignored in fast-paced experiences

Passive tool: the player could decide to ignore it

EXAMPLES

Portal 2

What Remains of Edith Finch

Different Perspective

Playing different characters, the player learns the same story from different points of view.

PROS

Wow moments, twists and turns

It can be cheap in terms of level design: the same spaces traversed by different characters means new emotions with old levels

CONS

Requires deeper narrative design: the same story seen from different perspectives could result incoherent

If the new character, and his story, doesn’t differ enough from the original, the player could feel mocked

EXAMPLES

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Nier: Automata

Conclusion

Here we are at the end of this study. I draw on this list as a tool, with two basic functions:

Remember ways to deliver narrative I tend to forget. Remember risks and opportunities that lie in every way.

I wish it will help you as well, and inspire more discussions: in fact, this list is far from over. I can't wait to perfect it, make it deeper, as complete as possible. Hopefully, I will soon be able to release a 2.0, with more ways and some more specific examples.