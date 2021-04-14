Why TikTok matters for game discovery

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

[The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by 'how people find your game' expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless, and is a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.]

Good afternoon/evening, fellow game discovery cosmonauts.

This time, we have an entire chocolate factory of game platform and promo info to explore. But we’re starting out by getting wedged inside the pipe that is ‘new social media platforms that can really help your game’, Augustus Gloop-style.

The stealth rise of TikTok as a game discovery tool

I guess it shouldn’t be surprising that TikTok - the shortform video social app which sports hundreds of millions of MAUs worldwide - could be a boon for the right type of game. But I had an intriguing discovery last week which made me think that devs should really be spending a lot more time studying it.

Specifically, in monitoring top Steam sellers in their first week, I ran into Before Your Eyes from GoodByeWorld and Skybound Games, “an emotional first-person narrative adventure where you control the story - and affect its outcomes - with your real-life blinks.” (It’s based on an IGF-winning student game from 2015.)

Great concept, but it didn’t seem to be resonating that well with the public. At the beginning of April, a week before it was due to release, Before Your Eyes only had 90 points and 600 Steam followers in our Plus-exclusive GameDiscoverCo Hype charts - barely in the Top 20 for the games to release that week.

But then - well, I’ll let the SteamDB tracking for followers on the game tell the story visually (below). But there was a big viral spike in interest about 5 days before the game came out.

In browsing the Steam reviews for Before Your Eyes, I saw several that mentioned spotting the game via a TikTok video. And lo and behold, on the TikTok account of ‘cute, friendly, compassionate, cozy video game’ boosters Wholesome Games, I found a TikTok video posted on April 1st which describes the game’s premise wonderfully.

That video has - wait for it - 1.6 million views (!) and counting, with 567,000 likes (!!) We can’t be sure this is the only reason for buzz around the game, of course. But that TikTok’s timing tracks with the sudden upswing in interest. And the game has 579 Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is getting wider interest. It was always a great game, and now it’s finding an audience.

I guess the general point here is - video games are a visual medium. So maybe we should all be spending more time using social networks which show off the game in motion to a wider, younger audience than - say - Twitter? You need a different set of viral video skills to make TikTok work, but it can pay off. Some examples/guides:

You may need a game with visual appeal or goofiness to make this work. And there’s other ways you can succeed visually outside of TikTok. Snowman’s Apple Arcade hit Skate City has built up a good-sized Instagram following, for example.

But TikTok is super interesting, and we’re starting to see indications that it can genuinely help your game’s interest and virality. So, uhh, get on that?

What time of day should you release your game?

When working with one of our clients recently, we got asked this interesting question: what exact time of day should you launch your game?

For most Western-centric games, your key markets are the U.S. and Canada (on one hand) and the U.K. and Continental Europe (on the other). They can be as many as 9 hours apart time-zone wise, as you probably all know!

So we used the ‘Steam Trailers in 6 secs’ bot on Twitter - made by Dejobaan’s Ichiro Lambe to check out a few popular recent games. The bot posts just a few minutes after launch, but you can extrapolate the likely launch timing. And here’s the results:

Our collective impression was that most games launched between 6am and 10am West Coast time. That way, you can get a full evening of European sales, then a full evening of North American sales. (Sales velocity is important for appearing in Steam’s ‘New and Trending’ charts!)

And turns out… that’s exactly what most larger games do. So we’d definitely recommend launching in that timing - and ideally not after 8am PT. But if anyone has any ideas on why launching at different times of day is useful, we’d love to hear ‘em!

The game discovery news round-up..

Before we start our larger than normal game discovery round-up for this week: I sat on this link too long, planning to write something up on it, and ran out of time. So I should just post it for you all to read.

The Game Production Community Discord (looks like an neat place!) had a virtual Q&A with Valve a couple of weeks ago about Steam, and somebody did a full write-up of the questions and answers. Lots of very helpful stuff in there, direct from the source! Please read and thank them. And here’s the links:

Finally, for a little game dev humor, I really enjoyed this graph wittily created by Riot’s Katie Chironis on ‘every milestone i have ever been a part of on any video game team ever’.

Katie also co-created Elsinore, an excellent Shakespearean indie game! And game development is both a comedy and tragedy, so this all seems to make a lot of sense:

