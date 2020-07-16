Stadia's 'Click To Play' - the future?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

[Hi, I’m ‘how people find your game’ expert Simon Carless, and you’re reading the Game Discoverability Now! newsletter, which you can subscribe to now, a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.]

Welcome to this week’s GameDiscoverabilityLand round-up, in which I discover I have yet again found too many things to talk about in the world of ‘how people find out about your games’.

Which is good, right? Lots to discuss this time, so let’s get going…

Stadia’s ‘Click To Play’ option… the future?

So, Google knows it’s a marathon, not a sprint, when it comes to its initially maligned Google Stadia streaming game platform. And this week’s Stadia Connect announcement-cast reflected that:

The upside: Google is starting to sign more ‘Only On Stadia’ exclusives, such as Splash Damage’s Outcasters. The company is also bringing a bunch of medium-sized or larger titles across to the platform as non-exclusives.

Some of those new titles like Hitman & Hello Neighbor will be ‘free’ for Stadia Pro ($10 per month) subscribers, and others (Sekiro) are simply debuting on the Stadia store for purchase.

But it’s the ‘click to play’ concept - as an embeddable URL, which can be anywhere from YouTube descriptions to forums or beyond - that starts to get interesting:

Stadia Click to Play is now here. Click on links in the info below channels on YouTube to instant play games you are viewing via Stadia



Google is the first company to introduce this although MS and Amazon are also developing #StadiaConnect pic.twitter.com/KIs2oAvXEM — Piers Harding-Rolls (@PiersHR) July 14, 2020

There’s an example on this Orcs Must Die! 3 YouTube trailer that just debuted, for example - which is one of the games bundled with the Stadia Pro subscription. So if you have a Stadia Pro sub (and are in an eligible country, etc), it’s literally single-click from YouTube to immediately start playing the game. Interesting, right?

The jury is still out on Stadia, clearly. It has some diehard fans, but also a fair amount of skeptics, especially among core gamers who prefer the concept of ‘owning’ data on a physical PC/console. (Whether they really ‘own’ it is another question, but you know what I mean…)

Anyhow, the allegations that Google might see Stadia as a foldable experiment and would cave early aren’t really panning out. The company is opening new internal studios, signing a lot of games to fill out its catalog, and starting to do bigger deals with Harmonix and Supermassive for exclusives.

So there’s opportunities for devs here - both in signing upfront deals with Google to have their existing games on Stadia Pro or the Stadia store, and also for exclusive games and simultaneously-timed releases. The user-base is still - shall we say - ‘evolving’, and the platform is still fairly closed compared to the likes of Steam.

But it’s not something that should be 100% ignored, and it’ll be interesting to see where Stadia is in 3-5 years time. (I genuinely have no idea - tell me if you do.)

Welcome To… Devolverland?

Given I’ve been hyping it, it wouldn’t be a round-up without discussing Devolver Direct, the very silly indie publisher’s answer to these live ‘hype’ streams we’ve been enjoying all summer. The video itself is as entertaining as always:

…though a bit light on game reveals, perhaps. But that didn’t matter, because a key reveal was a free Steam game that’s also a ‘first-person marketing simulator’, Devolverland Expo:

So, there’s the hilarity of the space being ‘inspired’ by the Los Angeles Convention Center - which Devolver studiously ignores every year, instead renting adjacent space and getting into fights with E3 organizer the ESA.

But separately of that, this is a really well-done gag that Devolver & Flying Wild Hog put a lot of time into, and it even has Steam achievements for watching game trailers. That’s good discoverability, folks.

Finally, I was reading Stuffed Wombat’s genius ‘made up game design terms’ article, and was tickled to read this one about Devolver:

Other stuff…

OK, here comes both a bunch of compressed discoverability info, and some excellent feedback on previous newsletters, as follows:

Finishing up this week, Ashley Ringrose at SMG Studio has done a super-transparent interview with NintendoLife about Death Squared sales (300,000 copies, more than 50% of those on Switch, units often discounted but hey, aren’t everyone’s?)

Read it all for Ashley’s other thoughts about sales & discounting, Xbox Game Pass possibly boosting Switch sales, etc. But here’s the full graph of units sold for Death Squared’s entire history on Switch, to give you an idea of what drove sales:

That’s some good graph-based action there! Until next time…