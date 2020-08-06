Game Discoverabilityland: The Summer Of Games

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

[Hi, I’m Simon Carless, and you’re reading the Game Discoverability Now! newsletter, which you can subscribe to now, a regular look at how people find - and buy - your video games. Or don’t.]

Oh my God, we’re back again. Welcome to hell week 125426. As I noted in my other newsletter, I hope you’re directly donating to support Black communities and Black Lives Matter, as devs, or via the above-pictured Itch game bundle (I did both). And I hope you are thinking about ways to provide long-term systemic support, as well.

In the meantime, there’s a lot of things going on, so it is my solemn duty to tell you what those things are. Starting now…

The Steam Summer Festival Isn’t… Social Distancing

As visualized by ICO’s Thomas Bidaux, there’s going to be quite a few demos of upcoming games in the Steam Summer Game Festival - which got rescheduled to June 16th-22nd:

My bad... There are **932** unique games in the Steam Summer Festival (thanks @pworgague for spotting that).



ðŸ˜® https://t.co/Vkqgr9BnX9 pic.twitter.com/uB9ZIJ1Ts4 — Thomas Bidaux ðŸŒ -Working From Home ðŸÂ¡- (@icotom) June 8, 2020

(Reminder, this Festival is for unreleased games only, and you need to have a demo for your game. It’s completely different to the Steam Summer Sale, which takes place on *redacted but a bit later in the summer*.)

A reply to Thomas’ Tweet notes that there may actually be more games than that. This is due to some titles using Steam genre categorizations that aren’t listed in the sale. You can see a bunch of the early info and a list of demos and Festival-related events here. (It’s a public page that is being shared on Twitter, so I presume it’s OK to link.)

So, two reactions here: firstly, Steam has done a really good job of self-service, given the large amount of featured games. You can get into an event calendar for the Festival by doing a livestream or developer chat, and also do ‘quick pitches’ to fans. It’ll be really fun to see so many people demo-ing live.

Secondly, looks like pretty much all demos submitted to Steam got accepted. Some were thinking, like LudoNarraCon, that there would be some kind of filter. (And there may still be some kind of preferred featuring - it’s not clear!)

Either way, success will be dictated by a) the amount of the Festival’s featuring from Steam and b) the amount that players want to sit down and look at your game pitches/streams. And we’ll be hearing from people about that soon enough… some winners, some ‘participants’, as is life.

Games: The Mac & Linux Question?

Regarding game platforms, I thought this Tweet from Thomas Altenburger (Scourgebringer & a number of other titles) was worth sharing with a wider audience:

mac & Linux gaming is on the decline for us.



2016:

- mac = 5%

- Linux = 4.5%



2018:

- mac = 4.8%

- Linux = 2.4%



2020:

- mac = 3.5%

- Linux = 1.5%



With OpenGL being deprecated and macOS enforcing notarization in the future, it's likely going to continue declining. — Thomas Altenburger ðŸÂ•ðŸÂÂ (@mrhelmut) April 9, 2020

I asked around (and also looked at stats I have access to, including No More Robots titles), and I broadly concur with the above data. The only exceptions seem to be Mac games that people feel confident will run on laptops, or appeal more to that demographic, e.g. Hypnospace Outlaw, haha. (Which has closer to 10% Mac sales.)

I’d add to Thomas’ comment the fact that Valve’s clever Proton tool makes many Windows game ‘just work’ on Linux. So that is going to further de-motivate native Linux conversions.

Historically, Mac & Linux tech support has been a stretch for many indie game studios - particularly Linux. I do feel a little nervous about ‘personal computer’ gaming being dominated by a single platform. But now there’s cloud gaming, console gaming, mobile gaming… not a lack of platforms, overall. So maaaybe it’s OK?

Lots more neat info…

Look, there’s other stuff, because there’s always other stuff. Telescoping said stuff down to a paragraph each, and disgorging in your direction:

OK, I guess that’s it for now. Thanks for signing up, take care,

Simon.