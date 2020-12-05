Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
How the Game & Watch Impacted Nintendo's Handheld Gaming Product Vision

by Janessa Olson on 05/12/20 10:43:00 am   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

About a year ago I wrote an article on Gamasutra called "MVP Like Nintendo in 1980", which discussed how the Game & Watch was Nintendo's Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of it's handheld gaming.

I decided to make a video that dove a bit more into what Product Vision is, why it's important, and how you can use it to help drive your own product growth and development, all while using examples from Nintendo and the Game & Watch. 

 

References: 

 

