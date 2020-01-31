Utilizing 3D Cameras in 2D Games

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
There’s an amazing little trick, or rather, feature in GameMaker Studio 2, that you maybe didn’t know about! Let’s take a look at it in this blog.
I was working on the town area for one of my side-projects and was struggling with how to build it. I didn’t want to create a generic, 2D tiled area, with just one layer to fill the background; I wanted it to be a little more complex and three-dimensional, while still being a 2D game...
And you know what GameMaker Studio 2 has? 3D cameras, and depth-based layers.
Let’s learn how this magic can be incorporated into any game!
The function name itself explains how it works: it lets you “look at” a point in 3D space, from another point.
The arguments “cam_x, cam_y, cam_z” represent the 3D position of the camera. Then, the arguments “look_x, look_y, look_z” represent the 3D point where the camera is looking.
And finally, the last three arguments “0, 1, 0” (in order: x, y, z) represent the “UP” vector of the camera. It’s basically the camera asking you: “which direction is up?”
Although we are setting up a 3D world, we still want it to retain the old 2D view, where x represents left-to-right movement and y represents up-to-down movement. So to set the UP vector on the y axis, we set the UP vector to “0, 1, 0” (again: x, y, z).
var _projMat = matrix_build_projection_perspective_fov(70, 16/9, 3, 30000);
For the projection matrix, these are the arguments, in order: FOV, Aspect Ratio, ZNear, ZFar
So we pass in the field of view of the camera, and the aspect ratio that it needs to maintain. And then we pass in the ZNear and ZFar values. Anything drawn outside of this z range, whether it’s too close to the camera, or too far away, will not be rendered.
IMPLEMENTATION
Before starting the implementation, make sure you have these things ready inside your room:
Layers, with proper depth order. Additionally, you can use the padlock button next to the layer depth, to set a custom depth value.
A camera view following an object, which can easily be set up in the Room Properties.
a. If your camera view is set up through code, make sure that it is set up before you run the code below.
This is what I’ll be working with:
A simple 2D game -- without anything “3D”
For managing the 3D camera, we’re gonna use a separate “oCamera” object. Alternatively, you can also do this in a game controller/manager object, if you already have one.
Now let’s set up some variables, in the Create event:
// Camera
camera = view_camera[0];
// 3D camera properties
camDist = -300;
camFov = 90;
camAsp = camera_get_view_width(camera) / camera_get_view_height(camera);
First, we get the camera ID, and store it in camera.
Then we set up some 3D camera properties:
camDist: z value where the camera is positioned
camFov: Field of view
camAsp: Aspect ratio
Now the magic will happen in the Draw Begin event.
Why Draw Begin, you ask? Because it runs before the Draw events, and the 3D camera needs to be updated before anything else is drawn.
// Update 3D camera
var _camW = camera_get_view_width(camera);
var _camH = camera_get_view_height(camera);
var _camX = camera_get_view_x(camera) + _camW / 2;
var _camY = camera_get_view_y(camera) + _camH / 2;
var _viewMat = matrix_build_lookat(_camX, _camY, camDist, _camX, _camY, 0, 0, 1, 0);
var _projMat = matrix_build_projection_perspective_fov(camFov, camAsp, 3, 30000);
camera_set_view_mat(camera, _viewMat);
camera_set_proj_mat(camera, _projMat);
camera_apply(camera);
First, we get the width and the height of our camera, in _camW and _camH. Then we set up the position of the 3D camera, in _camX and _camY. You can see that it points to the center of the camera (by adding half the size to the camera position).
After that we set up the view matrix. The 3D camera is at (_camX, _camY, camDist), and is looking at (_camX, _camY, 0). So between these vectors, only the z value is different.
For the projection matrix, we simply pass in the FOV and aspect ratio using the variables, and then the ZNear and ZFar values.
Then we apply both matrices to the camera, and at the end, use camera_apply. This applies all the changes to the camera immediately, instead of waiting for the next step to update it.
Boom! Our layers now have real depth: you can tell by the neat parallax effect.