Video: Designing EVE Online's intelligent music system

How do you craft a soundtrack that supports your game's story if you don't know what the story will be?

That's something CCP Games' Baldur Baldursson (and Erkitonlist founder Kjartan Olafsson) dug into at GDC 2016, during a fascinating talk about how the soundtrack of CCP's massively multiplayer space game EVE Online was designed to intelligently complement the actions a player takes.

The pair spoke of the need to create music in real-time based on what's actually happening in-game, describing the process of creating their intelligent music system CALMUS (Calculated Music), how it works, and how EVE Online makes use of the system (alongside Wwise as audio engine).

It was a fascinating talk, especially if you're at all interested in the challenges of intelligently generating music to match a player's actions across a massive, multiplayer game. Now, you can watch Baldursson and Olafsson's talk completely free over on the official GDC Vault YouTube channel!

