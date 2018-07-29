Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A postmortem of Ska Studios' Salt & Sanctuary

May 25, 2017 | By Staff
May 25, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art, Design, Production, Video, Vault

Let's say you were thinking about making a side-scrolling action game that takes inspiration from the design philosophy of From Software's Dark Souls games. How would you do it?

That's exactly what Salt & Sanctuary devs Michelle and James Silva got into when they took the stage at GDC 2017 discuss the game's origins and early development days.

In the process of their dynamic, free-flowing postmortem they opened up about their insane development cycle, one that yielded what they say is an unbelievable amount of content for a two-person studio. 

They also spoke openly about the experiences and challenges they faced in moving to a new platform, the road to release, and beyond. 

The talk was informative and insightful, especially if you're also working with a small team to release your self-published game. Now, you can watch their talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.01.18]
Art Producer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.01.18]
Associate Producer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[07.31.18]
Lead Producer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[07.30.18]
External Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: Tips on negotiating key legal agreements in games
How player criticism helped make Dead Cells the game it is today
Sega of America appoints Ian Curran as new COO and president
Animal Crossing: New Leaf becomes best-selling entry in franchise


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image